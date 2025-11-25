A number of anonymous Telegram channels are spreading posts claiming that Russia is "trying to do everything" to prevent the head of the Presidential Administration, Andrii Yermak, from traveling to the US with President Zelenskyy.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"Moscow is extremely dissatisfied with the results of Geneva, so we should expect an avalanche of discrediting statements and pressure campaigns in the media. All this is being done to weaken our negotiating team as much as possible," the channels claim.

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak commented on the publications.

We quickly analyzed how this works: 1) At 11:29, this message is published on Yermak's Telegram channel "Card Office." 2) An hour later, it starts circulating on other Telegram channels.

I'm just curious, does this PR support also come from the energy sector, or is it a separate budget?

Read more: "Zelenskyy’s mind has been usurped by Yermak, he must be dismissed" – Bezuhla













What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that during the launch of the NABU's "Midas" operation, Telegram channels published posts that discredited the Bureau.