"Zelenskyy’s mind has been usurped by Yermak, he must be dismissed" – Bezuhla

Servant of the People MP Mariiana Bezuhla accused Head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak of "usurping Zelenskyy’s mind." The MP argued that Yermak has been in his post too long and should be dismissed.

The MP wrote about this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

Yermak has deals with those attacking the president

"According to my information, Andriy Yermak has arrangements with certain influencer groups of ‘investigators’ and those who attack the President, and he uses them to strengthen himself. These include Oleksii Honcharenko, an MP from European Solidarity who is in internal conflict and competition with Petro Poroshenko and, for a very long time, does not mention Yermak at all. They also include Oleksandra Ustinova, who leads part of the Holos faction and previously worked at the Anti-Corruption Action Center (AntAC), and a number of other anti-corruption activists. This involves Ukrainska Pravda and other media coupled with businesses that influence them," Bezuhla wrote.

According to the MP, it was Yermak who "deliberately nudged Zelenskyy toward the law on NABU’s independence and then quietly left the stage."

"This is how he weakens the President and makes him increasingly dependent on him, cultivating an atmosphere of distrust and the expectation that everyone is an enemy while he is loyal and closest. This is how he is finishing the process of cutting Zelenskyy off from the 95 Kvartal circle, as he once did with Shefir and others, again, to single-handedly influence the head of state," the MP stated.

Bezuhla added that when Yermak first joined the President’s Office she considered him "principled and engaged," but over time he changed significantly.

Read more: Defendants in Mindich’s tapes mentioned their communication with president, - SAPO prosecutor

Has been in the post for too long

"But what Andriy Borysovych is doing now and who he is turning into… Moreover, he has simply been in the same position far too long! What is also outrageous is the cynicism of supposedly concerned activists who attack the President yet are ready to cut deals with the head of the President’s Office. Why are you doing this? Why is Honcharenko silent? Ukrainska Pravda? Zhelezniak? Where are you? We must also understand that the Americans are involved here as well — it’s pressure on Zelensky to make him softer toward the Russians. And that Mindich really did make some of the best drones. Yes, the situation is dangerous. But there must be no corruption either!" Bezuhla continued.

Read more: Yermak’s great merit is that Zelenskyy is treated with respect everywhere he goes - Servant of People Bohutska

Zelenskyy's mind usurped by Yermak

According to the MP, now is the time for President Zelenskyy should look at everything with fresh eyes.

"The President’s Office remains unreformed, Zelenskyy's mind is almost usurped by one person; Syrskyi is wreaking havoc in the Armed Forces; and Parliament and the Cabinet have been reduced to rubber-stamping offices. The Americans are trying to deceive and weaken us, Russia is destroying us, and Europe is waiting it out. I also place blame on the opposition: instead of shouting about trifles and wallowing in populism, they should provide constructive criticism every day and propose alternatives — which is practically absent," the MP said.

Among the steps she proposes are: rebooting the President’s Office with a new chief and a wartime structure, strengthening the Cabinet’s role, forming a new coalition in Parliament with a reset of key committees, dismissing Syrskyi, and undertaking genuine military reform.

She believes this is the minimum needed to keep the country from being left in a hospice-like state caused by external and internal factors.

"No one will save the state but ourselves. We hold little subjectivity for Russia, Europe, the United States, or the world," she wrote.

"Volodymyr Oleksandrovych, I urge and ask you to pay attention to what Yermak is doing behind your back, to dismiss him, keep Budanov, finally remove Syrskyi, and facilitate a "shake-up" in Parliament and the Government. Let’s make one more push and let some fresh air in," Bezuhla appealed to the head of state.

Watch more: Forge of personnel: Yermak’s advisers receive positions in other government agencies after dismissal, - media. VIDEO

Appeal to Yermak

In addition, the MP also addressed Yermak.

"Andriy Borysovych, I’m sorry, but I can no longer watch your "scheming", especially that aimed at weakening the President and remain silent. You know my sentimental attitude toward you, but many times in private I have told you and asked what you are doing. If only you would reconsider but you won’t," she concluded.

Watch more: How Andriy Yermak’s planet-sized ego harms Ukraine at all levels || Uncensored. VIDEO