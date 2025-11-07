The head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, is Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "lightning rod" and "reliable rear guard."

This was reported on Facebook by People's Servant MP Liza Bohutskaya, according to Censor.NET.

The MP stated that Yermak is "perhaps the most demonised figure in modern Ukraine".

"I have already written about how, since he became head of the Presidential Office, mudslinging against him began: 'He is an FSB agent', his father is an 'FSB agent', 'his wife is Russian, an FSB agent'. 'He will hand Ukraine over to Putin', 'he is an Omani agent', 'he handed Wagner's men over to Russia'... "No one will accept him in the US," "he will be banned from entering European countries," "he covers up corruption," "he stole the salaries of the military," "no one elected him"...

For almost six years, various Ukrainian politicians have been trying to link the Head of the Presidential Administration to Russian special services. Each time they fail, but "hope dies last," so with each new breath they come up with a new sickening lie," Bohutskaya noted.

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Yermak's resignation

The MP is surprised by those who are demanding that Zelenskyy dismiss Yermak.

"The fact that Zelensky is treated with respect, as a friend or member of the large European family, is a huge credit to the Head of the President's Office. An overwhelming credit.

Yermak always stays in the shadow of the President. He does not jump ahead, he does not draw attention to himself. But he is always there. Like a lightning rod, like an advisor, like a reliable rear guard. And when Zelensky is in the White House, and when he is with the army in the hottest spots of the war. He is always with the President," the MP emphasised.

Bohutskaya noted that if it weren't for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, "perhaps the international front would have failed."

"But agree: if it weren't for international support (with weapons, money, cooperation, sanctions against Russia), the Armed Forces of Ukraine would have suffered much greater losses. Both in terms of people and territory," she concluded.

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What preceded it?

The Financial Times reported that the visit of the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, to the United States in June 2025 was unsuccessful. He managed to irritate politicians from both parties.

FT journalists noted that Yermak has the same influence as Zelenskyy, perhaps even more.

Politico published an article stating that Yermak is hindering Ukraine's cooperation with the US.

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