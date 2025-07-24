Yermak has same influence as Zelenskyy, perhaps even more - Financial Times

Almost nothing happens in Ukraine without the approval of the head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak.

This was reported by Financial Times in the article "The polarising power of Andriy Yermak, Ukraine's other wartime leader", Censor.NET informs.

The author notes that Yermak is not the president of Ukraine, but "often acts like one".

"Yermak drafts peace plans, directs back-channel diplomacy and handpicks government officials. The prime minister and top military brass frequently defer to him. When it comes to high-stakes negotiations — prisoner swaps with Moscow; the return of abducted Ukrainian children; deals to keep grain flowing through the Black Sea — Yermak runs the show. European governments co-ordinate with him on military and financial aid," the publication writes.

The article says that Yermak's role is described in different ways - from Zelenskyy's right-hand man to the de facto vice president of Ukraine.

"His allies and critics agree, almost nothing happens in Ukraine without his knowledge and approval. Nobody gets to the president without going through him," FT states.

According to journalists, it was Yermak who, against the advice of American and Ukrainian officials, insisted on meeting Donald Trump in the Oval Office in February 2025.

"This week, Zelenskyy faced the most serious domestic challenge of his presidency, after a sweeping move to sideline Ukraine’s independent anti-corruption bodies sparked the first major mass protests since the start of the war. There were chants of "Yermak out" and "Fuck Yermak" among the crowds of thousands gathered in Kyiv," FT drew attention to the issue.

More than 40 people, including current and former Ukrainian officials, Western diplomats, and officials from the European and US governments who have spoken directly with Yermak, told the publication that he has the same influence as Zelenskyy, and possibly more.

"To detractors, Yermak is an unelected tsar amassing boundless power — eroding the democratic checks and balances that Kyiv has implemented since its Euromaidan revolution in 2014. He draws up lists of domestic political enemies for Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council to sanction. He has been accused of manipulating judicial investigations to discredit his rivals and stalling anti-corruption inquiries. He is said to orchestrate black ops, spreading leaks and rumours via anonymous channels on Telegram," the publication writes.

The Western ambassador described Yermak's role as follows:

He’s the president, the prime minister, the foreign minister . . . all the ministers put together

One of the Ukrainian ministers said:

Everyone’s future and fortunes are determined by Andriy Yermak

