Zelenskyy and Bulgaria’s PM Zhelyazkov discuss energy and defense cooperation, agree on concrete decisions
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov.
Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
Energy cooperation
The parties discussed strengthening energy cooperation and agreed on steps to bolster energy security in the region.
"There are concrete decisions, and we will definitely implement them," Zelenskyy emphasized.
Defense cooperation
Zelenskyy and Zhelyazkov also discussed defense cooperation and potential joint projects.
"The EU’s SAFE instrument offers many opportunities in this regard, and I proposed to the Prime Minister joint production projects, including those aimed at enhancing security in the Black Sea. Bulgaria is interested in cooperation with Ukraine. We agreed that our teams will work out all the details. I thank him for the important signals of continued support. We will stay in touch," the president added.
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