Partners have formed Energy Support Coalition for Ukraine. Meeting to take place in coming days – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that a meeting of the coalition supporting Ukraine’s energy sector will be held in video format.

When will the meeting take place?

The President said coalition members will hold the meeting later this week. The decision to form the coalition was made recently.

"After numerous massive attacks on Ukraine, targeting our energy system, logistics, water supply and gas supply, not only electricity came under strikes… It was recently decided to organize a coalition in support of Ukraine’s energy sector," Zelenskyy said.

Support for Ukraine’s energy sector

Ukraine is in talks with Germany and Italy regarding energy assistance.

The United Kingdom and France have agreed to provide urgent support for Ukraine’s energy sector.

The Netherlands announced €25 million in aid for Ukraine’s energy recovery.

