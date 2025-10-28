ENG
Support of Ukrainian energy Aid to Ukraine from the Netherlands
Netherlands allocates 25 million euros to support Ukraine’s energy sector, - MFA

The Netherlands will provide €25 million to support Ukraine's energy system amid Russian attacks.

This was reported by Foreign Minister David van Weel, according to Censor.NET.

"Support for Ukraine and strong pressure on Russia are vital. We must also ensure that Russian war crimes do not go unpunished," he said.

During his visit to Kyiv, Van Wil met with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha.

"We are doing more in the energy sector. Russia is deliberately attacking Ukraine's energy supply. The Netherlands is allocating €25 million for equipment, emergency repairs, and gas purchases. We will not abandon our friends," the foreign minister added.

It is known that Ukraine is negotiating with Germany and Italy for energy assistance.

The United Kingdom and France have agreed to provide urgent support to Ukraine's energy sector.

