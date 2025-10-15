We must ensure continuous flow of support for Ukraine, - Dutch Defense Minister Brekelmans

It is necessary to change the strategic dynamics, because dictator Putin feels that he is winning with each passing day of continued Russian aggression in Ukraine.

This was stated by Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

Today is a very important day for our collective defense and security. And, of course, we will talk about Russian aggression and the risks that Russia is increasingly taking, as well as how the Russian threat is getting closer and closer to NATO territory. I am very proud that our Dutch F-35s were able to destroy several drones in Poland. But, of course, we must learn from this. The F-35 is not the most effective way to destroy drones, and we need to find much more effective methods for this," he said.

Brekelmans said that this weekend he visited one of the command centers for countering drones in Odesa and saw "how innovatively and effectively Ukraine is doing this."

"And I think this is a striking example from which we should learn," he believes.

Read more: Netherlands discuss allocation of new aid package for Ukraine: €400 million for ships and naval drones – Brekelmans

"Almost every day, we see powerful air strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Ukrainians told me last weekend that this winter will be the hardest yet. And we must ensure a continuous flow of support for Ukraine," the minister added.

Brekelmans recalled that the Netherlands is providing Ukraine with a €200 million support package to intercept Russian drones.

"A few days ago, I announced €200 million in aid to combat drones. Today, another €90 million for drones: both reconnaissance and strike drones. We see that Ukraine's defense industry still has the potential to increase production, which is why we are investing another €90 million," said the head of the Ministry of Defense.

He called for a change in strategic dynamics, because Putin feels that he is winning with each passing day of continued Russian aggression in Ukraine.

"And we need to make sure that the costs for Putin increase. That means a steady flow, as well as long-term commitments to Ukraine when it comes to military support, both bilateral and through other means, such as frozen assets.

But we also need to make sure that, thanks to tougher sanctions and greater economic pressure on Russia, Putin feels that he cannot continue like this and that we will ultimately prevail, together with Ukraine. And we need to change this fundamental dynamic. I think we should also discuss this today. I continue to urge everyone to take action," Brekelmans concluded.