News Aid to Ukraine from the Netherlands
Netherlands discuss allocation of new aid package for Ukraine: €400 million for ships and naval drones – Brekelmans

Dutch defense minister discusses €400M naval aid in Odesa

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans discussed the implementation of a €400 million aid package with the Ukrainian Navy Command during his visit to Odesa on October 12.

He announced this on X, Censor.NET reports.

The funding is aimed at strengthening maritime security and the defense of the Black Sea. The package includes the delivery of ships and naval drones to enhance the Ukrainian Navy’s ability to counter amphibious and missile threats from the sea.

The minister emphasized that Dutch assistance is crucial for ensuring freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities along its maritime frontlines.

