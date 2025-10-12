Dutch defence cluster was opened in Kyiv. PHOTOS
Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans opened the Dutch Defence Cluster in Kyiv for companies from his country.
He announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.
Brekelmans noted that more and more Dutch companies are moving to Ukraine.
"To better coordinate and support these activities, the Dutch Defence Cluster (DDC) was founded in Kyiv. This is an important initiative for the Netherlands and Ukraine. It is a great honour for me to officially open it," wrote the head of the Dutch Ministry of Defence.
As a reminder, on 10 October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Dutch Minister of Defence Ruben Brekelmans to sign a memorandum on joint drone production between Ukraine and the Netherlands.
