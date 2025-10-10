Netherlands to provide Ukraine with €200 million aid package – Brekelmans

Drone Industry

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans announced a new €200 million aid package for Ukraine, aimed at strengthening its defenses against drones.

Brekelmans announced this in a comment to Suspilne

The minister noted that Russia’s attack on Ukraine on the night of October 10 proved that Ukraine urgently needs support in defending itself against drones.

"We signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ukrainian defense minister on industrial cooperation. This is part of the Build with Ukraine initiative, which aims to ensure that Dutch companies can invest in Ukraine and, conversely, that Ukrainian companies can come to the Netherlands, establish joint ventures, and scale up joint production," Brekelmans said.

He also announced that the Netherlands will open a coordination cluster in Kyiv for Dutch technology firms seeking to enter the Ukrainian market.

Ukraine and the Netherlands are already setting up joint arms production ventures, though it is too early to share details.

"We are creating joint enterprises, and one of them will likely be announced soon. The goal is to create mutually beneficial partnerships. Ukraine has vast knowledge and experience—its companies are highly innovative and work closely with the military in daily combat. At the same time, the Netherlands has technological expertise and industrial capacity to expand production. We’ve learned from Ukraine how to combine innovation and industrialization, and we can help both the Ukrainian and Dutch armed forces with that," Brekelmans added.

