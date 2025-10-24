Germany contributes €60 million to Ukraine’s Energy Support Fund – Svyrydenko

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko met with Germany’s Minister for Energy, Katrin Reiche, to discuss Ukraine’s preparations for winter and efforts to strengthen its energy resilience.

Energy support

"Germany is reinforcing the resilience of our critical infrastructure and contributing €60 million to Ukraine’s Energy Support Fund. These funds will help accelerate the delivery of generators, power equipment, and mobile thermal power plants. I thanked Germany’s Energy Minister Katrin Reiche for this decision," the statement reads.

It is noted that the parties agreed to establish a joint energy working group and expand industrial cooperation. In December, a Ukrainian-German business forum will take place in Berlin, which may serve as an effective platform for new partnerships between companies.

Other discussion topics

Svyrydenko said that Ukraine proposed signing an intergovernmental agreement with Germany to support investors — following the model already implemented by Denmark, the Netherlands, France, and Switzerland. The minister also thanked Germany for its active stance on the use of Russian assets.

"Today, macro-financial support is particularly crucial, and our German partners back every effort that would allow these assets to be used to assist Ukraine and bring the war to an end as soon as possible," Svyrydenko added.

Earlier reports said that amid Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s energy system, the European Union had already allocated €800 million to finance Ukraine’s energy sector ahead of winter, but that amount remains insufficient, leaving a €400 million shortfall that the EU intends to cover.