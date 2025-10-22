Norway to provide Ukraine with about $150 million to support its energy sector – PM Støre

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre announced that Ukraine will receive an additional 1.5 billion Norwegian kroner ($150 million) to support electricity and heating supplies.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, Støre made the statement during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Oslo.

"Norway is providing strong support to Ukraine and will continue to do so. It is very important to maintain close dialogue with the Ukrainian authorities to ensure that the assistance meets the needs on the ground," he said.

During the meeting with Zelenskyy, Støre presented Norway’s plans for continued support to Ukraine through 2026.

"I believe that support for Ukraine will remain strong," the prime minister added.

Zelenskyy's visit to Norway

On October 22, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Norway. The purpose of the visit is to discuss further support for Ukraine and the situation on the frontline in the war with Russia.

Earlier reports indicated that Ukraine had reached an agreement with Norway and the Netherlands to support its energy system following Russian strikes.

Background

Earlier, it was reported that on the evening of October 21, Russia launched a strike on Ukraine using attack drones. Censor.NET also reported that Russia targeted Kyiv with ballistic missiles, and air defense systems were active in the city.

By morning, it became known that two people were killed in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack, and a high-rise building caught fire in the Dniprovskyi district. Zaporizhzhia also came under attack — 13 people were injured, and residential fires broke out. Additionally, Russian forces targeted Poltava region, damaging oil facilities.

In the Kyiv region, four people, two adults and two children, were reported killed.

Emergency power outages have been introduced in most regions of Ukraine.

