Ukraine and Norway launch joint Brave-Norway programme to develop defence innovations

Ukraine and Norway are launching a joint €20 million programme called Brave-Norway to advance Ukrainian and Norwegian defence technologies.

Censor.NET reports, citing First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

"We have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with Norway’s Ministry of Defence — a strategic document establishing a partnership in developing defence innovations. As part of this cooperation, we are launching the Brave-Norway programme," the statement reads.

The initial budget of the programme amounts to €20 million.

The Brave-Norway initiative includes the following:

launching grant support for startups developing innovations in UAV and other defence technologies;

holding joint hackathons to generate practical solutions that can make a real difference on the battlefield;

creating modern platforms for integrating research institutions.

The programme will be implemented in Ukraine by the Brave1 defence innovation cluster. Norway’s €10 million contribution to the Innovation Development Fund will finance a grant programme aimed at developing game-changing defence technologies, which will be tested in Ukraine.