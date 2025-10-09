Ukraine and Norway launch joint Brave-Norway programme to develop defence innovations
Drone Industry
Ukraine and Norway are launching a joint €20 million programme called Brave-Norway to advance Ukrainian and Norwegian defence technologies.
Censor.NET reports, citing First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.
"We have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with Norway’s Ministry of Defence — a strategic document establishing a partnership in developing defence innovations. As part of this cooperation, we are launching the Brave-Norway programme," the statement reads.
The initial budget of the programme amounts to €20 million.
The Brave-Norway initiative includes the following:
-
launching grant support for startups developing innovations in UAV and other defence technologies;
-
holding joint hackathons to generate practical solutions that can make a real difference on the battlefield;
-
creating modern platforms for integrating research institutions.
The programme will be implemented in Ukraine by the Brave1 defence innovation cluster. Norway’s €10 million contribution to the Innovation Development Fund will finance a grant programme aimed at developing game-changing defence technologies, which will be tested in Ukraine.
