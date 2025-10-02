Norway seeks to join ’Drone Wall’ initiative – PM Støre

Norway is in contact with the European Commission to take part in the "Drone Wall" initiative.

Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, reports that Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said this on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Copenhagen.

Commenting on Norway’s possible participation in the EU’s "Drone Wall" initiative, Støre said: "Yes, we are in contact with the Commission to be part of this initiative."

He stressed that although Norway is not an EU member, it sees value in close cooperation with European partners and actively works with EU countries and NATO on security issues, particularly in countering hybrid threats, including from drones.

"You can see the role they play in the war in Ukraine. You can see how they create hybrid uncertainty in countries across Europe," the Norwegian prime minister added.

Regarding the importance of Ukraine’s experience, Støre noted that Norway and other countries are learning from Ukraine how to resist external aggression and hybrid threats, and that its experience is valuable for European countries facing similar challenges.

Støre also recalled that Norway is allocating significant funds to support Ukraine: "This year we are providing about $8 billion, and the same amount in 2026."

Earlier, it was reported that the EU plans to build a "Drone Wall" on its eastern border. Ukraine will be invited to join the project.