Zelenskyy to EU leaders: Russia always starts with hybrid attacks. "Drone Wall" must truly work

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on Russia’s violations of European airspace and called on EU leaders to unite efforts for collective defense.

He made the remarks to EU leaders at the Copenhagen summit, addressing them by video link, Censor.NET reports, citing Radio Liberty.

"They (the Russians - ed.) always start with hybrid attacks. First it’s something small, then something bigger. There is always a next step… We all have to work to ensure that the ‘Drone Wall,’ security guarantees for Ukraine, and other defense efforts truly work. And this gives all of us solid grounds to increase and expand our defense production and develop joint projects," the Ukrainian president said.

Zelenskyy also called to join the PURL initiative, which provides for Europe’s purchase of U.S. weapons, and to approve the 19th package of sanctions against Russia as soon as possible, including a ban on Russian energy imports into the EU.

In this context, he mentioned "the guys in Hungary."

"Pressure on Russian oil, the tankers, and the financial systems behind their energy exports weakens Putin and helps improve President Trump’s view of cooperation with Europe. So those who choose ties with Russia over America are going against both Europe and the United States… We sincerely hope the guys in Hungary will heed these shared signals from all of us," Zelenskyy stressed.

The president also stressed the need for progress on Ukraine’s path toward EU membership.

The opening of the first negotiating chapter, "Fundamentals," is, as is known, being blocked by Hungary.

"Europe must keep its promises, just as candidate countries are doing their part… We are counting on results," Zelenskyy concluded.

