Zelenskyy instructed Kuleba to verify facts preceding tragedy in Odesa: 9 people died due to bad weather, fate of one person is unknown. PHOTOS

Rescuers are working to eliminate the consequences of the bad weather in Odesa. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba to investigate the circumstances of the disaster.

"The situation in Odesa is terrible these days - nine people have died from the natural disaster, including a child. We are checking information about another person whose fate is currently unknown," the Head of State reminded.

According to him, the SES of Ukraine and the National Police are involved in the rescue operation and restoration work. Today, Vice Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba reported on the situation in the city and clarified the circumstances of such a tragedy.

"I have instructed him to conduct a full inspection of the work in Odesa, all the facts that preceded the tragedy and could have caused such significant negative consequences. I expect a detailed report this Friday," Zelenskyy summarises.

Read more: Bad weather in Odesa: 23-year-old girl may have been swept away by floodwaters, search operation continues













Earlier, Censor.NET reported that due to the bad weather in Odesa and the region, 9 people were reported dead, including a child. It was also noted that a family of 5 people died in Odesa due to the bad weather, they were covered by a wave.