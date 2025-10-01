Bad weather in Odesa and surrounding area: 9 people are known to have died, including child. VIDEO+PHOTOS

For almost a day, rescuers have been eliminating the consequences of the bad weather in Odesa and Odesa district.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

According to the rescuers, there are currently 9 dead people, including 1 child.

Throughout the night, rescuers helped evacuate people from water traps, remove cars, pump water out of buildings and search for the missing girl, who was found at 7 a.m. A SES psychologist worked at the search site.

A total of 362 people were rescued and 227 vehicles were evacuated.

The State Emergency Service involved 255 rescuers and 68 units of equipment.

The work is ongoing.

