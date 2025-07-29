Rescue workers are dealing with aftermath of bad weather in five regions of Ukraine, - State Emergency Service. PHOTOS

Bad weather in Ukraine: large-scale flooding and fallen trees - rescuers are eliminating the consequences of heavy rains and squally winds

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service.

In the Rivne, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Ternopil and Khmelnytskyi regions, rescuers pumped water out of basements, yards and residential buildings, removed fallen trees, and helped the population.

Flooding was reported in Rivne, Zvyahel, Vyshnivka and Shargorod. In the Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions, the bad weather left more than 120 settlements without power. Restoration and relief efforts are ongoing. There were no casualties.

In addition to the State Emergency Service units, community rescue officers are actively involved in the relief efforts. They promptly help the population by pumping out water, clearing the area and coordinating actions on the ground.

Read more: DTEK: Power grids in Kyiv region were damaged due to bad weather, emergency shutdowns were introduced











