Bad weather in Odesa: 23-year-old girl may have been swept away by floodwaters, search operation continues
In Odesa, during heavy rains, a 23-year-old girl could have been swept away by the floodwaters, and divers from the State Emergency Service are continuing their search for her.
According to Censor.NET, citing "Suspilne", the local resident disappeared at around 6 p.m. in the area of Khudozhnyka Fedorova Street and Adolf Lozy Lane. She has light hair and blue eyes.
At the same time, rescuers are working to eliminate the consequences of the bad weather throughout the region. They've saved 231 people and evacuated 46 vehicles, including three ambulances. Over 500 utility workers, power engineers, and rescuers are involved in the work, along with 85 pieces of special equipment.
Due to flooding of roads and driveways, cleanup work will continue throughout the night. Power companies have restored electricity to 66,600 households, while another 23,700 consumers remain temporarily without power.
The city authorities have announced that on 1 October, schools will operate remotely due to flooding in classrooms and shelters, but duty groups and primary school classes will remain open.
Rescue divers are checking dangerous areas and evacuating people and equipment from flooded areas. Residents are urged to stay at home and avoid dangerous routes.
The situation remains under control, but search operations and the clean-up of the aftermath of the storm are continuing.
