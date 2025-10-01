Family of five died in Odesa due to bad weather: they were swept away by wave

A family of five died as a result of bad weather in Odesa. Their house was hit by a wave and they were unable to get out.

This was announced by Maryna Averina, spokesperson for the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa region, during a telethon, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.

According to her, one of the most tragic cases was the death of a family of five who lived on the ground floor of the house.

They were swept away by a wave and couldn't get out. The whole family died," said Averina.

In addition, three women walking along the road were killed. According to the spokeswoman, they were swept away by the wave and carried away by the current. All the victims were residents of Odesa.

The storm also affected Chornomorsk, but the most severe consequences of the disaster were recorded in the regional centre.

Rescuers carried out a significant amount of work during the night, including evacuating people from flooded areas.

"In some places, the water was chest-high, so we transported people to evacuation buses," she added.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that due to bad weather in Odesa and the surrounding area, nine people were known to have died, including a child.

