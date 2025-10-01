Zelenskyy awarded 16 cities with title "Hero City of Ukraine"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees awarding the honorary title of "Hero City of Ukraine" to 16 cities: Pavlohrad, Nikopol, Marhanets, Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk, Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk, Sloviansk, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Voznesensk, Bashtanka, Sumy, Trostianets, Kupiansk, and Starokostiantyniv.

"Today, on this Day of Defenders, on Pokrova, we are also honoring hero cities – cities of heroes. I have signed a decree. Cities that have saved thousands of our people's lives. Cities that defend our entire state – in the full sense of the word," Zelenskyy said in his address, according to Censor.NET.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not lose its military strength gained during war