Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not lose its military strength gained during war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine will maintain the military power it has gained during years of war with Russia.

He said this during the ceremony of taking the oath of a lyceum student and awarding military personnel on Defenders' Day, according to Censor.NET.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukrainians have endured centuries of attempts to destroy their statehood and have always reborn after the defeat of empires. According to him, the country will now prevail in its confrontation with Russia.

"Every attempt to conquer Ukraine ended only with Ukraine's rebirth. All attempts to erase Ukraine and Ukrainians ended with the collapse of hostile empires," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The president emphasized that this is not the first time Ukraine has defended itself against Russian aggression, but that it is now doing so in the most far-reaching and effective manner possible. He noted that the goal is to guarantee future generations a life free from war, terror, and threats.

The head of state added that Ukraine will not lose its partners and the global support that it previously lacked. He signed decrees awarding more than 1,600 military and law enforcement personnel. In total, nearly 124,000 Ukrainians have received awards since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Read more: "No nepotism", "jailing corrupt officials", and "I will get rid of motorcades": Media analysed which of Zelenskyy’s promises did not come true. VIDEO