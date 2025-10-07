Forge of personnel: Yermak’s advisers receive positions in other government agencies after dismissal, - media. VIDEO

Advisers to the head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, after working in the OP, get positions in the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Energy, government and Kyiv City Council.

This is stated in an article by Bihus.Info journalists, Censor.NET reports.

According to the authors, the head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, has gathered the most advisers around him. Currently, there are 8 of them, but at the peak of the situation, their number reached 25.

After some of them left office, they were appointed to other vacant positions.

Mykhailo Pasichnyk

He currently holds the position of Deputy Director of the State Enterprise "State Expert Centre of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine". All medicines available in Ukraine pass through the institution.

From 2020 to 2023, he was a freelance adviser to Yermak.

"Pasichnyk is a man whose life is closely connected with pharmaceuticals and the pharmaceutical business. In the 90s, he opened a chain of pharmacies called 'Falbi', and later he twice headed the State Service of Ukraine on Medicines and Drugs Control (2002 and 2014)," the journalist said.

The media accused Pasichnyk of abusing his position and allowing dangerous codeine-containing drugs to enter the Ukrainian market, as well as lobbying for his own pharmaceutical business.

The authors point out that Yermak is a co-owner of the NGO "Union of Consumers of Medical Services". Among the partners there is Vladyslav Onyshchenko, who headed one of the departments of the State Inspectorate for Medicines Control when Pasichnyk was chief inspector there.

Serhii Matienko

This year, he was appointed acting director of the State Centre for Sports Medicine. The institution is responsible for medical supervision, treatment and rehabilitation of athletes.

Matienko served as Yermak's advisor alongside Pasichnyk from 2020 to 2023.

"There is no information about Matienko's government activities before 2020 because they simply did not exist. Since the 2000s, Matienko has been trading in sports equipment, and now he holds a senior government position," the investigators said.

Andrii Hota

He is the chairman of the supervisory board of "Centrenergo". Previously, he was also on the supervisory board of "Ukrnafta".

"The last two positions appeared in his life against the background of his work in the Presidential Office. For several years, Hota had been holding a position as Yermak's chief of staff, and after that, he began to advise him. After leaving the Presidential Office in the same year, he got a position (at Centrenergo - Ed.)," the authors of the material said.

Oleksandr Kozenko

Recently, he is Deputy Minister of Defence. Previously, he was an advisor to Yermak.

From 1994 to 2006, he worked in the civil aviation industry, and later was involved in catering, corporate events, photo booths, and outdoor advertising. But in 2020, he became Yermak's advisor.

"In 2021, he is discussing with French partners the creation of a national airline, and two years later, he will be part of the negotiators with international partners on the F-16," journalists note.

Oleksii Kuleba

Over the past 5 years, he has worked his way up from the Department of Public Works at the Kyiv City State Administration to the Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine.

"In 2021, Kuleba is already Klitschko's deputy. In 2022, he became the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration. 2023 - deputy head of the Presidential Administration. 2024 - Deputy Prime Minister. This is not a career ladder, this is a career marathon," the article says.

Tymur Tkachenko

He is currently the head of the KCMA. Together with Oleksii Kuleba, he had a joint business in 2016. In 2020, he became Kuleba's deputy in the Department of Public Works, and later became deputy minister of the Ministry of Strategic Development.

Olena Hovorova

Olympic medallist, athlete and sports journalist. Currently, she is the Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration for Self-Governance.

"Hovorova, like Kuleba, is another person who was sent to the KCSA from the President's Office. Since 2020, she has been an adviser to Andrii Yermak, and in the same year she was elected as a deputy of the Kyiv City Council from the 'Servant of the People' party. In 2021, she became Klitschko's deputy," they said.

Serhii Leshchenko

In 2019, he became a member of the Supervisory Board of "Ukrzaliznytsia" for the first time. In March 2022, he was appointed an adviser to Yermak.

"It is outrageous when the country's think tank turns into a forge of personnel for its own people during a great war. When appointments are based on personal favour, when these appointees are kept in their positions, turning a blind eye to anything, this is not about transparency of the government," the authors concluded.

