Yurii Kasianov, a State Border Guard Service officer, an aerial reconnaissance specialist, and founder of the "Matrix-UAV" public research and development bureau for unmanned aviation, published a post on his page accusing the head of the OP Andrii Yermak, of disbanding the company of strike unmanned aerial vehicles of the 10th Mobile Detachment of the State Border Guard Service.

According to Censor.NET, Kasianov reminded that the soldiers of this particular unit attacked the main dome of the Kremlin with the Russian flag on 3 May 2023.

Read more on our Telegram channel!

"On the night of 3 May 2023, we struck the Kremlin with jewellery precision. We wanted to bring down the empire's flag, but missed by half a metre. Since 2022, our unit has conducted hundreds of successful operations, inflicting more than half a billion dollars worth of damage on the enemy. We have not lost a single soldier. I consider Yermak's decision to liquidate our unit to be a crime, sabotage, and high treason. The betrayal is on Bankova Street," Kasianov wrote on his social media page.

Read more: Successful military unit was sacrificed to top-level corruption and liquidated on Yermak’s orders - Kasianov