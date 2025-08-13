During a meeting with students, the head of the OP, Andrii Yermak, was told that he was trying to avoid answering the question directly.

"I was really impressed. Very talented, Andrii Borysovych. You answered three questions and I heard almost no answers," said one of the participants of the meeting.

The EP article says that it was clear that this linearity impressed the head of the OP. But more importantly, it highlighted the gap between the worlds in which the students and Yermak live. The former wanted to hear specifics to clear questions. The latter answered in the abstract, as if trying to prove that the positive actions of the authorities during the great war provided an indulgence for any criticism.

"It was not a law. It was the MPs who voted for the changes that someone else had made, etc. Today, it is impossible to just call and say: "Let's all vote". And, of course, today there is a situation, there were some openings to this, there were deputies who had their own relationships. I say again that someone somewhere, I saw in publications, someone said that I was influencing this, and then a completely inconsistent rule that I was doing something or other. I don't want to make excuses, I have nothing to make excuses for, I want to tell you that there were many factors that led to this," Yermak said.

Scandalous law No. 12414 on NABU and SAPO

On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada passed Bill 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, it was signed by President Zelenskyy.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos called on the President not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later stated that the anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine would work. On 23 July, the law limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO came into force.

Later, President Zelenskyy said that on 23 July he had gathered all the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies and agreed with them to work constructively.

Zelenskyy also said that he would submit a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that would "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system".

On 24 July, the Rada registered draft law No. 13531, which would abolish the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved a draft law guaranteeing the independence of the anti-corruption agencies.

On 31 July 2025, the Verkhovna Rada supported the presidential draft law on restoring the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

It was subsequently signed by the President.