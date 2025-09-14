OP bought tens of thousands of likes from inactive Vietnamese profiles on official page under photo with Yermak - Bohuslavets

The Presidential Office's post on Facebook with a photo of the head of the Office , Andrii Yermak, garnered more than 20,000 likes. The lion's share of the likes were left by empty Vietnamese profiles.

This was pointed out by Martyna Bohuslavets, head of the Anti-Corruption Centre MESHA, Censor.NET reports .

This refers to a post on the official Facebook page of the Presidential Office, which reports that an expanded meeting of the Presidium of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine was held in Kyiv with the participation of the Presidential Office team and government representatives.

Most of the likes under the photo with Yermak were left by empty Vietnamese profiles.

"Zelenskyy's office bought tens of thousands of likes from... inactive Vietnamese profiles under the photo with Yermak, and only under his photo. Everything is clear about the priority of the head of the Office. OP, are you okay there?" Boguslavets wrote.

According to Bohuslavets, after she drew attention to this and reported it on social media, the likes from Vietnamese profiles under the post were replaced with likes from non-existent Ukrainian Facebook pages.

"I have a question for you, is it really your priority to spend resources in the 4th year of a full-scale war to increase likes under posts about Yeramak," the head of the Anti-Corruption Centre MZHEA asked the OP.

By the way, the Anti-Corruption Action Centre noted that the likes were bought for a specific post with Yermak, as there is nothing similar under other posts.

