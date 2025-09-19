3 320 19
How Andriy Yermak’s planet-sized ego harms Ukraine at all levels || No Censorship. VIDEO
Time to talk about the most powerful patriot of our time — Andriy Yermak. And how his narcissism and hunger for likes are hurting the country.
Western media have long made no secret that Yermak’s lack of competence as an international diplomat harms Ukraine and its peace formula. But this doesn’t trouble Zelenskyy, who defends his chief of staff like a lion.
Watch on Censor.NET.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password