Russian Federation recruits migrants via Telegram for crimes in Europe - Czech intelligence

Russia is using migrants from outside the EU to commit crimes, increase fear, and undermine trust in European governments.

This is reported by the Czech Intelligence Service (BIS) in its annual report for 2024, Politico writes, Censor.NET reports.

According to intelligence, the Kremlin is actively using Telegram to recruit potential agents, who are recruited through intermediaries. Agents recruited by Russian intelligence services are tasked with gathering information, such as filming military bases and logistics centers that provide assistance to Ukraine.

Another goal of Russian intelligence services is to exert psychological influence, weaken the cohesion of Western societies and reduce support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

"This includes weakening the cohesion of Western societies, spreading fear and uncertainty, undermining public confidence in the state's ability to protect its citizens, and increasing pressure to reduce support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression," the report says.

The intelligence service emphasizes that often those recruited through Telegram do not even suspect that they are acting in the interests of the Kremlin, as they are recruited through intermediaries.

In addition, the BIS notes that in recent years, the Czech Republic has suffered numerous attacks by Russian special services, and also points to Moscow's use of its influence through the Russian Orthodox Church in the Czech Republic.