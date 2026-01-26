The director of the Islandia channel, where political strategist Volodymyr Petrov works, was granted a draft exemption as an assistant to Servant of the People MP Dmytro Chornyi.

This was reported in a video by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

According to the MP, the director of "Iceland" LLC, Pavlo Nemeriuk, was hired and booked as an assistant to MP Dmytro Chornyi in August 2025.

Zhelezniak calls Nemeriuk Petrov's "right-hand man." He is also a manager at "Mason TV," "Radio Iceland," "Lumpen Production," and others.

Read more: Zelenskyy’s PR manager Volodymyr Petrov accused of treason: text of statement. VIDEO

What preceded this?

Read more: Petrov, Zelenskyy’s PR manager, is paid from budget for his exemption from mobilisation, - Zhelezniak. VIDEO