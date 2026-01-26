’Right-hand man’ of Zelenskyy’s PR aide granted draft exemption as assistant to Servant of People MP Chornyi, - Zhelezniak
The director of the Islandia channel, where political strategist Volodymyr Petrov works, was granted a draft exemption as an assistant to Servant of the People MP Dmytro Chornyi.
This was reported in a video by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
According to the MP, the director of "Iceland" LLC, Pavlo Nemeriuk, was hired and booked as an assistant to MP Dmytro Chornyi in August 2025.
Zhelezniak calls Nemeriuk Petrov's "right-hand man." He is also a manager at "Mason TV," "Radio Iceland," "Lumpen Production," and others.
What preceded this?
- Earlier, MP Zhelezniak reported that Zelenskyy's PR man Petrov was hired at the NMMC by the director of the institution, Proniutkin.
- Zhelezniak also published material in which he said that political strategist Volodymyr Petrov and journalist Serhii Ivanov had received deferrals from mobilisation.
- Petrov has been working at the "National Military Memorial Cemetery" since 31 July 2025. Ivanov has also been employed at "Energoatom" since July.
- They received their deferrals right after the attack on NABU and SAPO.
- The NMMC later confirmed that Petrov works for them.
- The Ministry of Veterans Affairs announced the start of an official investigation into the exemptions at the NMMC.
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On 20 January, Minister for Veterans Affairs Natalia Kalmykova announced that Volodymyr Petrov had resigned from the National Military Memorial Cemetery.
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