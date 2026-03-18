In bribery case, HACC sets UAH 998,000 bail for deputy head of SSU in Kyiv and region and releases him from custody

The High Anti-Corruption Court partially granted prosecutors’ motion and set bail at UAH 998,000 for Oleh Tokarchuk, deputy head of the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) in Kyiv and Kyiv region, who is suspected in a bribery scheme.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Anti-Corruption Action Centre.

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The motion was considered by investigating judge Yevhen Kruk.

Who the suspect is

According to the Centre, the suspect is Oleh Tokarchuk, deputy head of the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kyiv and Kyiv region. He was one of two top SSU officials who organised the bribery scheme.

He allegedly demanded and received undue benefits from businesses for "closing problematic cases," changing the classification of criminal proceedings, and "non-interference" in the activities of enterprises.

Prosecutors requested pre-trial detention with alternative bail set at UAH 25 million.

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If bail is posted, Tokarchuk will be required to:

not leave Kyiv;

refrain from communicating with witnesses and suspects in the case;

surrender his foreign passport;

wear an electronic bracelet.

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Tokarchuk’s lawyer, Stanislav Peliuk, noted that the deputy head of the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kyiv and Kyiv region had been released from custody in the courtroom.

"And the HACC denied the prosecutor’s motion for detention with bail set at UAH 25,000,000!"

"Legal defence measures will continue," Peliuk stressed.

Background