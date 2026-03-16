NABU: SSU detained one of our employees on orders from Poklad

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine has stated that one of its staff members was detained by the Security Service of Ukraine at a checkpoint near the entrance to the city of Sumy.

This is stated in a statement by the NABU, reports Censor.NET.

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NABU employee detained

"A NABU officer has just been unlawfully detained at a checkpoint near the entrance to the city of Sumy by SSU officers, who are believed to belong to a unit under the coordination of the First Deputy Head of the SSU. He was in the city whilst carrying out his official duties as part of an official investigation," the Bureau stated.

He was in the city whilst carrying out his official duties as part of an official investigation.

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Reasons for the detention

NABU noted that among the reasons for the arrest is the fact that the employee’s parents reside in the temporarily occupied territory.

At the same time, the Bureau emphasised that prior to his appointment to NABU, he had undergone all necessary checks, including a polygraph test at NABU’s Internal Control Department, during which, in particular, questions regarding possible links or cooperation with representatives of the aggressor state or collaborationist structures were examined.

"Such actions prevent NABU from documenting the crime and carrying out its official duties within the framework of criminal proceedings. NABU is taking steps to clarify the circumstances of the incident," the statement reads.

The SSU has not yet commented on the incident.

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