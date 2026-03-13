SSU has detained two FSB spotters who directed missile strikes on Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih. PHOTOS

The Security Service’s counter-intelligence unit has detained two more FSB agents in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The suspects were directing ruscists' missile and drone attacks on Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih.

The investigation has established that the suspects are two local residents who acted separately but had a single common handler from Russia, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

According to the case file, one of the agents turned out to be an employee of a metallurgical plant. In his spare time, the perpetrator drove around the city in his own car and identified locations where Ukrainian defenders’ personnel and equipment were concentrated.

The suspect also tracked the time and location of Defence Forces military convoys moving towards the front line.

Another agent was a local draft dodger who, whilst evading conscription, directed Russian air strikes. To adjust enemy shelling, the perpetrator tracked the movements of mobile fire groups in Dnipro from the window of his flat.

SSU counter-intelligence officers documented the agents’ crimes and detained them at their places of residence. During searches, smartphones containing evidence of their work for the enemy were seized.

According to the case file, both suspects were recruited by the Russian special services via pro-Kremlin chat groups on Telegram channels.

SSU investigators informed the detainees that they were suspected of high treason. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.





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