SSU detained military officer who was preparing Russian strike on Biletskyi’s location in combat zone. VIDEO&PHOTOS. VIDEO&PHOTOS

A Russian agent who was preparing an attack by the Russian Federation on the location of Andrii Biletskyi, commander of the 3rd Army Corps of the Defence Forces, has been detained.

This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The Russian special services recruited a UAV operator from another brigade operating in the Kharkiv region.

See more: He had residence permit and was spying for Russians: SSU detained Russian citizen in Kirovohrad region. PHOTO

"The extra was trying to obtain information about the time and place of the arrival of the general of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the position of his unit. To collect intelligence, the agent used his access to official information, and also tried to covertly ask for "classified" information from his colleagues.

At the same time, the suspect was supposed to "leak" the location of his brigade's headquarters and training centre to the occupiers, which the enemy was preparing to shell separately," the statement said.

The SSU exposed the "mole" at the initial stage of his espionage activities. After that, his contacts with the Russian Federation were documented, and the locations of the relevant Defence Forces were secured.

The agent was detained on the territory of the garrison. His smartphone, which he used to communicate with the occupiers, was seized.

See more: Saleswoman adjusted Russian strikes on defence industry enterprises and thermal power plants in Kyiv, - SSU. PHOTOS

Details of the recruitment

It has been established that the man was recruited by Russian special services through his ex-wife, who lives in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region and works for the Russian Federation.

To conceal his communication with the enemy, the agent regularly deleted messages from his correspondence.









He has now been notified of suspicion of high treason.

The perpetrator is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Read more: SSU detained FSB agent who, under guise of fulfilling defence orders, coordinated attacks on Kyiv