SSU detained FSB agent who, under guise of fulfilling defence orders, coordinated attacks on Kyiv

The Security Service detained another spotter who guided Russian shelling on Kyiv. He turned out to be a 59-year-old entrepreneur recruited by the FSB who was involved in the manufacture of armored glass for Defence Forces vehicles.

According to cyber experts from the Security Service of Ukraine, he was preparing a series of Russian air strikes on domestic companies that repair military transport and modernize its tactical and technical characteristics, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

To identify the locations of such enterprises, the suspect visited their addresses under the guise of concluding contracts for the production of armored glass and agreeing on the technical specifications of the relevant orders.

In fact, while on the premises of defense companies, he marked the geolocation of objects, in particular technological workshops, on Google Maps.

The suspect was then supposed to purchase and secretly install mini-cameras with remote access for Russian special services on the territories of potential "targets."

With the help of disguised video devices, the ruscists hoped to track the consequences of planned attacks on Ukrainian facilities.

SSU officers exposed the agent in advance, documented his contacts with the FSB, and detained him at his place of residence. At the same time, comprehensive measures were taken to secure defence companies.

The investigation established that the suspect came to the attention of the occupiers when he posted pro-Kremlin comments in Telegram channel chats.

During searches, his smartphone and computer equipment were seized, containing evidence of his work for the enemy. The detainee was also found to have contracts with companies to which he was attempting to direct Russian weapons.

Based on the evidence gathered, Security Service investigators informed the agent that he was suspected of high treason committed under martial law. The perpetrator is in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

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