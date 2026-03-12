He had residence permit and was spying for Russians: SSU detained Russian citizen in Kirovohrad region. PHOTO

In the Kirovohrad region, a Russian citizen was detained who worked for the Russian GRU and tracked the locations of the Defence Forces, which the occupiers were preparing to attack.

This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The man had a permanent residence permit in Ukraine and was spying under the cover of a welder in a private company in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

During business trips to various regions of Ukraine, the Russian tracked the coordinates of Ukrainian troops. Among the main objects that "interested" him were air defence units, checkpoints and airfields of the Defence Forces in the Dnipropetrovsk region and in western Ukraine.

The man marked the objects on Google Maps to form a "report" for the GRU of the Russian Federation.

While in western Ukraine, he tried to locate local airfields with combat aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Read more: Spying in ranks of National Guard: Russian GRU agent sentenced to life imprisonment, - SSU

He had been under surveillance for a long time

The SSU noted that they had kept the Russian "in their sights" since the beginning of his espionage activities. Therefore, they managed not only to document his crimes, but also to secure all the locations of the Defence Forces that he was scouting.

The man was detained at his place of residence in the Kirovohrad region.

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Recruitment

According to the investigation, the Russian was recruited by the GRU through an old acquaintance who cooperates with the Russians in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.

During searches, a smartphone with evidence of his cooperation with the enemy was seized from the detainee.

He has been notified of his suspicion of unauthorised dissemination of information about the movement or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations established in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law.

The Russian is in custody and faces up to 12 years in prison.