SSU and National Police have exposed group in Kyiv that was involved in sale of forged EU documents. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with the National Police, has uncovered and blocked a large-scale scheme for the illegal legalisation of foreigners in European Union countries as a result of a multi-stage special operation.

Following comprehensive measures lasting more than six months in Ukraine and abroad, including covert investigative activities, law enforcement officers documented the criminal activities of those involved, their roles in the scheme, and how it operated, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The criminals produced high-quality forged documents that allowed migrants to cross borders and stay in European countries without hindrance.

These products included fake passports, residence permits, residence cards, driving licences, insurance policies, etc.

The suspects' clients were people from Russia, the Middle East, and other countries who were already in the EU and were trying to legalise their status there.

According to the investigation, since May 2025 alone, the perpetrators have sold counterfeit documents worth at least 17.8 million hryvnia.

To implement the criminal scheme, its participants established an extensive network, which included:

IT specialists and analysts who sought out clients through contextual and targeted advertising on the Internet;

a call centre in Kyiv to support customers;

production of high-quality forged documents;

a logistics chain for the delivery of documents from Ukraine to EU countries.

In total, according to available data, more than 100 people were involved in the criminal scheme, with clearly defined roles and tasks.

During the special operation to apprehend the criminals, 12 simultaneous searches were conducted at their places of residence and work. In particular, the following items were seized:

computer and mobile equipment with evidence of illegal activity;

draft records and documentary materials proving the production of forged EU documents and the receipt of money for their sale;

cash in foreign currency equivalent to more than 70 thousand US dollars. Its origin is being verified;

SIM cards from Ukrainian and foreign operators.

Currently, seven key figures have been detained and charged with fraud committed on a particularly large scale or by an organised group. They face up to twelve years in prison with confiscation of property.

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