Former head of strategic enterprise in Donetsk region who adjusted enemy strikes on region detained, - SSU. PHOTO

The Security Service's counterintelligence unit detained another Russian air strike spotter in the Donetsk region. He turned out to be a former head of a local machine-building plant who had been recruited by the enemy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

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According to the case file, the man came to the attention of the Russians when he left the enterprise.

Then his former subordinate, who joined the Russian armed groups in 2014 and carries out recruitment tasks for the Russian special services, approached him and offered cooperation.

See more: Saleswoman coordinated Russian strikes on defence industry enterprises and thermal power plants in Kyiv, - SSU. PHOTOS

What information did the traitor collect?

Having agreed to the "offer," the agent began to collect locations of the Defence Forces where the enemy was preparing strikes.

"Among the priority 'targets' of the Russians were backup command posts, logistics centres and UAV units of the Ukrainian troops in Kramatorsk and its surroundings," the statement said.

To track the coordinates of the objects, the agent walked around the area, avoiding visual contact with the military and law enforcement officers.

During such reconnaissance trips, he marked the locations of the Defence Forces on Google Maps to compile an intelligence "report" for the Russian Federation.

See more: In Vinnytsia region, scheme for smuggling men across Dniester for $6,000 exposed. PHOTO

Detention

At this stage, SSU officers had already documented the suspect's every move and secured the locations of Ukrainian defenders in advance.

At the final stage of the counterintelligence operation, the perpetrator was detained.

During searches, a smartphone with evidence of working for the enemy was seized from the detainee.

See more: Large-scale scheme to forge "certificates" of law enforcement agencies for draft dodgers exposed, - SSU. PHOTOS

What are the consequences?