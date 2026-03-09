Large-scale scheme to forge "certificates" of law enforcement agencies for draft dodgers exposed, - SSU. PHOTOS

The Main Directorate of Internal Security and investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have neutralised a scheme for the mass production and sale of "documents" that imitated the identification documents of Ukrainian law enforcement agencies, including "Security Service of Ukraine identification cards," which were intended to be used to evade mobilisation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The organiser of the scheme has been detained

As a result of comprehensive measures in Kyiv, the organiser of the scheme was detained. He turned out to be a former serviceman of one of the agencies of the Security and Defence Forces of our state.

The investigation established that he had involved 18 accomplices in the illegal business. Together, they built an organised hierarchical structure with a clear distribution of functions and responsibilities. They carried out their activities in rented offices throughout Ukraine, where they installed office equipment for the serial production of documents.

See more: Desertion scheme uncovered in Dnipro: suspects include former military unit commander and lawyer. PHOTOS

Prices

As noted, the cost of such "services" ranged from 3 to 5 thousand US dollars, depending on the urgency of the order.

According to the case file, the suspects entered customer data into blank forged certificates and inserted their photos following the model of genuine documents.

"The suspects sold the finished 'products' to customers by post under the guise of printed materials or during personal meetings," the statement said.

As explained by the SSU, by purchasing such "documents," conscripts hoped to use them to evade mobilisation.

During searches of the suspects' homes and offices, smartphones, computer equipment, forged stamps and seals of state institutions, and combat weapons were seized. In addition, about a hundred "certificates" of the SSU, other paramilitary and law enforcement formations, as well as fictitious orders, certificates and pro-Russian propaganda leaflets were seized from the perpetrators.

See more: Scheme involving fictitious disability to evade mobilisation was exposed in Kyiv. PHOTOS

















Suspicion

The organiser of the scheme has been notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period).

Watch more: Fictitious "teachers" instead of front: SBI exposes mobilization evasion scheme in Chernihiv region. VIDEO

The perpetrator is in custody. He faces up to 8 years in prison. The investigation is ongoing to bring all those involved to justice.