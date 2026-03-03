Scheme involving fictitious disability to evade mobilisation was exposed in Kyiv. PHOTOS

Fake disability with "legal" pension provision: in Kyiv, the National Police exposed a dealer involved in illegal transactions.

The suspect promised men of draft age a full package of "services" to remove them from military registration, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

He guaranteed a fictitious operation, the preparation of forged medical documentation, and the establishment of a disability group.

He then arranged for the "client" to be removed from military registration on health grounds. He asked for $21,000 for his "services".

The man assured that all stages of the process would be handled by trusted individuals among medical workers, members of expert teams, MMC commissions, and officials from other state institutions, guaranteeing a quick and 100% result.

Internal security police officers documented the dealer's illegal activities and detained him immediately after receiving the agreed amount.







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