Police exposed medical facility official who helped people evade mobilisation for 25,000 dollars. PHOTOS

Police investigators exposed a medical facility official who helped people evade mobilisation for $25,000.

The suspect was a member of a criminal group that had been organising the production of forged medical documents since May 2024, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

These documents were used to pass military medical commissions and be removed from military records or illegally leave the country. More than 50 people took advantage of this scheme.

The scheme involved the production of fictitious extracts from medical records, epicrisis, and referrals to military medical commissions. On this basis, false information about the health status of conscripts was entered into official documents. Subsequently, they received certificates of unfitness for service with exclusion from military registration.

To coordinate their actions, the participants used a closed group in a messenger app and acted under fictitious names.

The defendant, using his official position, ensured the organisation of medical documents, examinations and military medical commissions, which in fact allowed him to legalise fictitious grounds for exemption from service. The cost of such "services" ranged from 10 to 25 thousand dollars, depending on the urgency of the paperwork.

During the subsequent investigation, the involvement of an official from a military medical institution, who was one of the key perpetrators of the scheme, was established.

Today, the court imposed a preventive measure on the suspect in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of 8 million hryvnias.





Read more: Official at military hospital organised scheme to forge certificates for exclusion from military registration, - Office of Prosecutor General