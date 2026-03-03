Official at military hospital organised scheme to forge certificates for exclusion from military registration, - Office of Prosecutor General

At the National Military Medical Clinical Centre ‘Main Military Clinical Hospital,’ a scheme was uncovered whereby an official from one of the departments organised the issuance of forged medical documents to obtain conclusions from military medical commissions (MMC) on unfitness for service.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

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Details

In 2024-2025, the official acted in concert with other individuals: some sought out those who wanted to obtain a decision of unfitness, while others produced false certificates with inaccurate diagnoses. These documents were used to obtain conclusions from the MMC and exclude individuals from military registration.

See more: $10,000 for "diagnosis": scheme for illegally obtaining deferrals from mobilisation in Kyiv has been exposed. PHOTO

According to the investigation:

fake documents were produced for 16 individuals.

in five cases, the decisions of the Military Medical Commission led to exclusion from military registration.

the approximate cost of the "services" was 3-4 thousand US dollars.

Suspicion

On 26 February 2026, under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General, the official was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 114-1, Part 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 358, Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 4 of Article 409, Part 2 of Article 15, Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 28, and Part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The prosecutor's office will petition the court to impose a preventive measure in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 10 million.

See more: For $12–18,000, they offered forged documents or helped flee abroad: new draft evasion schemes dismantled – SSU. PHOTOS