Fictitious "teachers" instead of front: SBI exposes mobilization evasion scheme in Chernihiv region. VIDEO

Officers of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) have served a notice of suspicion on the president of one of the educational institutions in the Chernihiv region.

According to the investigation, she organized the fictitious employment of military-liable men of conscription age. Nearly 100 people were added to the institution’s staff as teaching employees, which is more than twice the number of students, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

In fact, these people did not perform any teaching duties. They were employed in order to create grounds for an unfounded deferment from mobilization as supposed teaching staff.

According to preliminary data, such "employment" cost from $4,000. After that, the formally employed "teachers" paid from 20,000 to 30,000 hryvnias per month to remain on the staff and keep their deferment.

Among those employed by the institution were IT specialists, entrepreneurs, lawyers and other people who had nothing to do with educational activity.

The head of the institution has been notified of suspicion of obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The article carries a penalty of up to eight years in prison.

A motion is being prepared for the court to choose a preventive measure. The investigation is ongoing. Law enforcement officers are establishing other possible accomplices, as well as the individuals who used this scheme.

See more: Scheme involving fictitious disability to evade mobilisation was exposed in Kyiv. PHOTOS