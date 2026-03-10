Saleswoman adjusted Russian strikes on defence industry enterprises and thermal power plants in Kyiv, - SSU. PHOTOS

A Russian agent who was gathering information for a new attack on the capital's energy infrastructure has been detained in Kyiv.

This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

In particular, the woman was conducting reconnaissance near the city's thermal power plants.

The suspect monitored the operations of state-owned and private enterprises working for Ukraine's defence industry, passing on their coordinates for the preparation of missile attacks.

See more: SSU detained another Russian agent who was directing Russian "KABs" at defenders of Sloviansk. PHOTO

According to the SSU, the woman "disguised" her reconnaissance trips as walks with her minor daughter. At the same time, she regularly changed her clothes and manner of behaviour on the street.

"In fact, as the investigation established, the agent monitored the technical condition of energy facilities after recent Russian missile and drone attacks and collected up-to-date information on the state of enterprises in the defence-industrial complex.

As it became known, the perpetrator marked the coordinates on Google Maps and then photographed potential "targets" with her phone camera," the statement said.

The SSU detained the woman at her place of residence in the Obolonskyi district of Kyiv.

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Who worked for the enemy?

The task of the occupiers was carried out by a saleswoman at one of the retail chains. She came to the attention of the Russians while searching for "easy money" on Telegram channels.

Agreeing to the promise of quick money, the woman began to drive around the city to adjust new missile and drone strikes on Kyiv's thermal power plants and defence enterprises.

During searches, a smartphone was seized from the detainee, which she used to coordinate her actions with her FSB handler, as well as several SIM cards.









The SSU informed her that she was suspected of violating Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The woman is being held in custody without the right to bail. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

See more: Russian agent who helped occupiers in new attempts to "break through" to Kupiansk detained, - SSU. PHOTO