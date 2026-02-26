Russian agent who helped occupiers in new attempts to "break through" to Kupiansk detained, - SSU. PHOTO

In the Kharkiv region, an agent of the Russian GRU was exposed who was preparing coordinates for ruscists' strikes in the Kupiansk direction.

This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The occupiers hoped to use the data obtained to prepare new attempts to break through to Kupiansk.

Who was working for the enemy?

The agent tasks were carried out by a 49-year-old Kharkiv resident who was hiding from mobilisation at his parents' house in the Chuhuiv district.

He came to the attention of Russian special services when he was searching Telegram channels for ways to flee to Russia.

"In one of the pro-Kremlin chats, an employee of the Russian Federation approached the suspect and offered him cooperation in exchange for 'evacuation'. Having agreed to the 'offer', the agent began to patrol the frontline area to identify and mark the geolocation of the Defence Forces on Google Maps," the statement said.

The man used the courtyard of his parents' private house as an observation point from which he recorded the time and approximate directions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' artillery fire.

Read more: SSU detained FSB agent who, under guise of fulfilling defence orders, coordinated attacks on Kyiv

He then conducted reconnaissance near the locations where, in his opinion, Ukrainian troops might have artillery positions.

He stored the coordinates of potential "targets" on his smartphone to prepare an intelligence report for the GRU.

The SSU detained the agent and took comprehensive measures to secure the locations of the Defence Forces.

During searches, a mobile phone with evidence of working for the enemy was seized from the man.

He has been notified of suspicion of high treason. He is being held in custody without the right to bail. The Russian agent faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

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