Kharkiv resident who "lured" police officers to scene of terrorist attack in Lviv on 22 February has been notified of suspicion. PHOTO

The Security Service and the National Police reported that an 18-year-old woman from Kharkiv was suspected of "luring" police officers to the scene of a terrorist attack that took place in Lviv on the night of 22 February.

According to the investigation, on the instructions of her handler, she called a special hotline from Kharkiv and read out a prepared statement claiming that she had seen two unknown individuals break into a grocery store in Lviv, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

When a police patrol arrived in response to the call, the Russians remotely detonated a homemade bomb planted near the location.

After a second police crew and a National Guard foot patrol arrived at the scene, another explosion occurred.

It has been established that the author of the anonymous message from Kharkiv came to the attention of Russian special services in January this year when she was looking for "easy money" on Telegram channels.

She agreed to pass on a false report prepared in advance to law enforcement officers and planned to receive $100 for this "fake" call to 112.

The suspect has been notified of the charges against her, namely knowingly false reporting of a criminal offence.

We remind you that the Security Service and the National Police detained the perpetrator of the terrorist attack within 10 hours after the series of explosions.

The investigation is ongoing to identify and bring to justice all persons involved in the crime.

Terrorist attack in Lviv

Earlier it was reported that explosions had occurred in Lviv: law enforcement officers were killed and wounded, and Sadovyi declared it a terrorist attack.

According to updated information, a 23-year-old policewoman was killed, 24 people were wounded, some seriously.

Later it became known that a suspect in the organisation of the terrorist attack in Lviv had been detained.

On the evening of 22 February, a 33-year-old resident of Kostopol, Rivne region, was detained and charged with committing a terrorist act that resulted in the death of a person, as well as illegal handling of weapons.

On 23 February, a court in Lviv remanded the suspect in custody.

Read more: SSU detained FSB agent who, under guise of fulfilling defence orders, coordinated attacks on Kyiv