Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for two months without bail. PHOTOS

The Halytskyi District Court of Lviv has imposed a preventive measure on 33-year-old Iryna Savetina, who is suspected of involvement in the explosions in Lviv, which killed a police officer and injured more than 20 people.

This was reported by Graty, according to Censor.NET.

Details

She was arrested without bail for two months.

The prosecution offered the suspect a lawyer. Before the hearing began, she said that she regretted what she had done and that she did not know that it was an explosive device and that her actions would have such consequences.

Read more: Terrorist attack in Lviv: detained woman was notified of suspicion under two articles

According to the woman, she had a supervisor who promised her $2,000 for completing the task.

Savetina's actions are classified as terrorism resulting in death (part 3 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and illegal handling of weapons (part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Read more: Terrorist attack in Lviv: 12 people remain in hospitals

What preceded it?