Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for two months without bail. PHOTOS
The Halytskyi District Court of Lviv has imposed a preventive measure on 33-year-old Iryna Savetina, who is suspected of involvement in the explosions in Lviv, which killed a police officer and injured more than 20 people.
This was reported by Graty, according to Censor.NET.
Details
She was arrested without bail for two months.
The prosecution offered the suspect a lawyer. Before the hearing began, she said that she regretted what she had done and that she did not know that it was an explosive device and that her actions would have such consequences.
According to the woman, she had a supervisor who promised her $2,000 for completing the task.
Savetina's actions are classified as terrorism resulting in death (part 3 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and illegal handling of weapons (part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
What preceded it?
- Earlier it was reported that explosions rocked Lviv: law enforcement officers were killed and wounded, and Sadovyi declared it a terrorist attack.
- According to updated information, a 23-year-old policewoman was killed and 24 people were injured, some seriously.
- It later became known that a suspect in the organization of the terrorist attack in Lviv had been detained.
- On the evening of February 22, a 33-year-old resident of Kostopol, Rivne region, was detained and informed that she was suspected of committing a terrorist act that resulted in the death of a person, as well as of illegal handling of weapons.
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