Terrorist attack in Lviv: 12 people remain in hospitals

As of the morning of February 23, 12 people who were injured in the nighttime terrorist attack remain in hospitals in Lviv. Some of the patients are in serious condition, and doctors continue to provide the necessary assistance.

According to Censor.NET, citing DailyLviv.com, this was reported by the Lviv City Council press service.

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12 victims are in hospitals

Two victims with moderate injuries are being treated in the surgical department at St. Luke's Hospital. The patients' condition is stable.

Three of the most seriously injured patients are in the intensive care unit at St. Panteleimon's Hospital. Their condition is critical. Yesterday, the patients underwent complex surgical procedures for mine-blast injuries and other emergency surgical procedures. Doctors continue to fight for their lives and monitor their condition around the clock.

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Another seven victims are undergoing treatment in specialized departments.

11 victims - undergoing outpatient treatment

At the same time, 11 victims received all necessary medical assistance and were referred for outpatient treatment. Their condition is satisfactory and does not require hospitalization.

It is noted that medical personnel are provided with everything necessary to assist the victims.

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What preceded it?