Zelenskyy on terrorist attack in Lviv: Attack was organised by Russia; intelligence data indicates that Russian Federation plans to continue such attacks

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia was behind the terrorist attack in Lviv. The attackers were recruited through Telegram.

He announced this in an evening video address, according to Censor.NET.

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One police officer killed, 25 people injured

"Today, there were several reports from the Ministry of Internal Affairs – Minister Ihor Klymenko, other law enforcement officials – on the investigation of the terrorist attack in Lviv. It is difficult to choose another classification – it was a terrorist attack, cynical and cruel. There were two explosions, the second when the emergency services arrived at the scene. Twenty-five people were injured. Unfortunately, one person, a police officer, was killed. She was 23 years old. My condolences to her family and loved ones. All those who were injured are now receiving assistance. Some of the injured are in serious condition, and doctors are doing everything possible to save their lives," said the head of state.

He noted that the circumstances of this terrorist attack are currently being thoroughly investigated. According to the president, many facts are already known.

Read more: Terrorist attack in Lviv: detained woman was notified of suspicion under two articles

Perpetrators recruited via Telegram

"The perpetrators were recruited via Telegram. The terrorist attack was organised by Russia. The Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Police of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine will present the details to the public," said Zelenskyy.

The president instructed that measures and responses be developed to prevent similar crimes.

"Our law enforcement agencies already have some experience in countering such activities. Dozens of similar situations have been prevented. Ukrainian law enforcement agencies are constantly countering such recruitment," the head of state emphasised.

Russia intends to continue its attacks

In addition, Zelenskyy added that "we need more activity and more involvement from the communities themselves, from local leaders, government institutions, everyone, in order to reduce Russia's ability to organise terrorist attacks and sabotage in the Ukrainian rear at all levels."

"We have intelligence data that the Russians are going to continue doing such things, such attacks on Ukrainians. We need more protection for people," the head of state stressed.

Watch more: Moment of placing explosives in rubbish bin in Lviv and arrest of suspect. VIDEO

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that explosions had been heard in Lviv: law enforcement officers were killed and wounded, and Sadovyi declared it a terrorist attack.

According to updated information, a 23-year-old policewoman was killed, 24 people were injured, some seriously.

Later it became known that a suspect in the organisation of the terrorist attack in Lviv had been detained.

On the evening of 22 February, a 33-year-old resident of Kostopol, Rivne region, was detained and charged with suspicion of committing a terrorist act that led to the death of a person, as well as illegal handling of weapons.

Read more: There is every reason to believe that terrorist attack in Lviv was carried out on Russia’s orders, - Klymenko. PHOTOS