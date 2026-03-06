SSU detained another Russian agent who was directing Russian "KABs" at defenders of Sloviansk. PHOTO

The Security Service's counterintelligence unit detained another Russian agent in Donetsk Oblast. The perpetrator provided the Russians with coordinates for strikes on Sloviansk using guided aerial bombs.

The suspect was an unemployed resident of Sloviansk, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The woman came to the enemy's attention on pro-Kremlin Telegram channels.

After being recruited, the agent was tasked with collecting the geolocations of points where Defence Forces personnel and equipment were stationed.

To do this, she visited a local shop every day, where she sought "chance" encounters with military personnel in order to discreetly ask them about their bases.

Returning home, the enemy collaborator conducted reconnaissance near objects that, in her opinion, could be used by Ukrainian defenders.

After her reconnaissance trips, the agent marked potential "targets" on Google Maps to prepare a report for the Russian Federation.

SSU officers detained the perpetrator at her place of residence. During searches, a smartphone with evidence of her work for the enemy was seized.

Investigators from the Security Service informed the detainee that she was suspected of high treason committed under martial law.

The suspect is being held in custody without the right to bail. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

See more: Foreigner was preparing double terrorist attack in Kyiv: SSU detains Russian agent. PHOTO